Brokerages Set 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) PT at $545.00

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

EIHDF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370. 888 has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

