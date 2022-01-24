Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $19.57

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. 61,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,536. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

