Brokerages Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $76.86

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Raymond James raised their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ciena by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 84,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.