Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target at $5.48

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

