Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) PT at C$12.00

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.00.

FSZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.87. 215,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,429. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.64. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$171.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

