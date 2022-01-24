Brokerages Set Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target at $13.19

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PAYA opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66. Paya has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

