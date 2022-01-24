Brokerages Set Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target at $32.64

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.64.

TWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 29,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,336. Turing has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

