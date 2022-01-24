Brokers Issue Forecasts for Camtek Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camtek in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

CAMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

CAMT opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

