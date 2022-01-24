Brokers Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. APA has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

