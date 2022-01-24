Brokers Offer Predictions for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

