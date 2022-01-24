Brokers Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.45 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $104.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

