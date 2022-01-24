Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $207.05

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $207.05 and last traded at $209.50, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

