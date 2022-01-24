Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.42

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 37732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFLY shares. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

