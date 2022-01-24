Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,491.47

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,491.47 and last traded at $1,504.89, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,548.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,724.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,838.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 18.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cable One by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

