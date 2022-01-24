Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

