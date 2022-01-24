Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Financial began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

