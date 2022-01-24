Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $148.30 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

