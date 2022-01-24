Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.19.

CZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $72.17 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

