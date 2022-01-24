Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.92. 15,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 517,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Caleres alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.07 million, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,218 shares of company stock worth $1,584,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caleres by 28.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $2,281,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 66.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 39,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.