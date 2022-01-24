California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,719 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

BAP stock opened at $137.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

