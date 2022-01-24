California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in UGI by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in UGI by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.