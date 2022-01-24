California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $21,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $128.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

