California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.40 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 243,035 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 185,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ST opened at $58.73 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.