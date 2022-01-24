California Public Employees Retirement System Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.