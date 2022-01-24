California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 28,681 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

