California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 938 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $18,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.