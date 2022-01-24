Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Gap Up to $89.02

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.02, but opened at $92.09. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $92.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CATC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $641.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

