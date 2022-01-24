Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.75.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 225,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

