Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.84% of Cameco worth $72,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 262,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 89.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $20.16 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

