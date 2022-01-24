Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,535 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 208,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $50.79 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

