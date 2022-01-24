Capital One Financial Corp Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital One Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 21,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,855,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 236,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $777,419,000 after acquiring an additional 35,347 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,395.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,410.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

