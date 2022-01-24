Capital One Financial Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

