Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSFFF. raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.58.

CSFFF stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

