Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$234.36.

Shares of CJT traded down C$11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$170.19. 78,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,221. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$185.02. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$155.42 and a 12 month high of C$221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.80 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.1399997 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

