Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser purchased 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBU. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 9,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,419. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

