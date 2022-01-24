Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $362.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $347.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE CVNA traded up $15.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. The company had a trading volume of 308,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.95 and its 200-day moving average is $289.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

