CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $45,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after purchasing an additional 442,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

