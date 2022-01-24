Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.41

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.41 and last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 786705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.52.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

