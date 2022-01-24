Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $160.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

