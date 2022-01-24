Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $65.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLLNY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($76.14) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday.

CLLNY stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

