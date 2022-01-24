Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

CGAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.94. 73,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,390. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

