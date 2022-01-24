Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 463,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 91,243 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 773,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.44. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

