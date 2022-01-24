Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $17.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $15.27. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 2,855 shares traded.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

