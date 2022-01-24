Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

