Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

CHRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. 82,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,241. The company has a market cap of $173.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.33. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

