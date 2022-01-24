Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,617 shares of company stock worth $45,574,441. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

