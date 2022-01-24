Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.24. 1,435,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,829. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

