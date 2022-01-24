CI Investments Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 307,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 10.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

