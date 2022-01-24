CI Investments Inc. Invests $586,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

NYSE GS opened at $343.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

