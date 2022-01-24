CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,500 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $22.10 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.